News 8 Honor Roll: Pink game for breast cancer

Today out spotlight shines on the Dundee Central School JV and Varsity Volleyball teams.

The teams held their annual pink game for breast cancer earlier this month. The players put on fundraisers, basket raffles and games — raising more than $1,000 for the Hope Walk of Yates County.

All those funds will stay in the Dundee Area. Great job!

If you have a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized, let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.