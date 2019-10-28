News 8 Honor Roll: Lesson in the outdoor classroom

Today our spotlight shines on second graders from Listwood School in West Irondequoit. They spent some time at the Helmer Nature Center last week, learning about water and erosion.

These students prove why the district calls the Helmer Nature Center its outdoor classroom. Great Job!

