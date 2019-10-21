News 8 Honor Roll: Lesson in cyber security

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Our spotlight shines on the eighth grade students at the Allendale Columbia School.

Students from the Rochester Institute of Technology visited them recently and taught the students about cyber security.

The Allendale students learned about hacking, and played a game simulating computers being infected with viruses.

This was the first lesson in a partnership between the college and the school. Later this month, Allendale students will visit RIT.

