News 8 Honor Roll: Honoring American heroes

Today our spotlight shines on the students at St. Joseph School in Penfield.

Veteran’s Day is Monday and these students have been preparing by making cards and gifts for local soldiers and families.

Next Friday — they’re going to present a donation to benefit local homeless veterans. They’ll also pay tribute to fallen heroes with a ‘Field of Honor’.

Have a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@WROCtv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.