News 8 Honor Roll: Harry Potter’s ELA classroom

Today our spotlight shines on English Language Arts students at Twelve Corners Middle School. They’re stepping straight into Harry Potter’s Wizarding World for Halloween this year.

Their teacher wanted to create a comfortable space — complete with loads of references to the books and movies. Great job!

