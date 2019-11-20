Breaking News
Charles Tan has admits to killing his father
wxbanner

News 8 Honor Roll: Food drive to benefit Irondequoit Community Cupboard

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Today our spotlight shines on students from West Irondequoit’s Rogers Middle School who held a food drive to benefit the Irondequoit Community Cupboard.

The school collected over 600 items and more than $50 in gift card donations to buy turkeys.

Congratulations to those students and great job!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send a your story and a photo to go along with it to Newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss