News 8 Honor Roll: Food drive to benefit Irondequoit Community Cupboard

Today our spotlight shines on students from West Irondequoit’s Rogers Middle School who held a food drive to benefit the Irondequoit Community Cupboard.

The school collected over 600 items and more than $50 in gift card donations to buy turkeys.

Congratulations to those students and great job!

