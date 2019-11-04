News 8 Honor Roll: Exploring engineering at RIT

Today our spotlight shines on all the local girls in fifth through ninth grade — who took part in RIT’s “Women in Engineering” program on Saturday.

The students met with professors and RIT students to talk about the many paths for those looking to enter the field.

Great job to the students who explored those opportunities!

