News 8 Honor Roll: Experimental seating

Today our spotlight shines on the students at Byron-Bergen Elementary School.

They’ve been experimenting with flexible seating in their classrooms. Students can choose to learn from standing desks, work tables, lounge chairs, rocking chairs and more.

This year, one of the rooms has only one tradition desk. Great job being flexible!

