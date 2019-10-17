News 8 Honor Roll: Collaborative thought projects by RCSD sixth-graders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today, our spotlight shines on a group of sixth-graders in the Rochester City School District.

They have flexible seating options in their classroom, and they have taken full advantage during a recent collaborative project.

The students read complex passages, found connections, talked about their reasoning and wrote high quality responses. Great work!

