News 8 Honor Roll: Clean up in the community

Today our spotlight shines on a group of students from the East Rochester Middle Level Academy.

The students went out into their community on Monday to rake leaves — all as part of middle school service project.

The students split up to cover different sections of the town. Great job giving back!

