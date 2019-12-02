1  of  40
News 8 Honor Roll: Calkins Road band donations

Today our spotlight shines on students in the Calkins Road Middle School eighth grade band who collected blankets and socks to donate to the House of Mercy and the Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network.

The band also played a song for their special guests and presented them with the donations.

