News 8 Honor Roll: 3D printed pumpkins

Today our spotlight shines on a group of Byron-Bergen fifth and sixth graders.

They’re building and carving their own pumpkins using 3D printers.

Students had mixed reactions about the project. One said they liked how clean it was compared to carving real pumpkins. Another said these pumpkins don’t have any delicious seeds.

Many of the pumpkins are on display in the elementary school. Great Job!

