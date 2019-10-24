News 8 Honor Roll: 2 thousand pounds of potatoes for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today our spotlight shines on members of the Byron-Bergen volleyball teams.

They recently helped the community prepare 2 thousand pounds of potatoes for charitable organizations.

The teams take on the community service activity every fall to benefit local soup kitchens and families. Great job!

Got a special student, class or club that you think deserves to be recognized? Let us know! Send your story and a photo to go along with it to newsroom@wroctv.com and you could be part of the next News 8 Honor Roll.