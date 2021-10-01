Newark center teaming up with national organization for Domestic Violence Awareness

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — October starts off Dometic Violence Awareness Month. In Newark, the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes is joining a national network to help bring attention to domestic violence in our region.

Experts say one in three women — and one in four men — will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.

“And this year’s theme is ‘everyone knows someone,'” says Kat Dillion with the Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes. She says in October, they will be taking their awareness of this problem to the next level by teaming up with the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

“The victim resource center is partnering with NNEDV and sharing information and graphics throughout our social media channels,” says Dillon.

Dillion says since last year in Newark and the region, they have answered over 1,300 hotline calls, provided 2,408 nights of safe shelter, and offered services to 1,081 families in need. The problem of domestic abuse, not going away.

“And those are only the proportion of people who have reported or reached out for help. We also know this is an under-reported issue,” she says.

Dillon says the violence, affecting everyone regardless of social, religious, racial, or ethnic background. “But as we’re starting to learn more about how this affects every population, we’re starting to be able to offer more services,” she says.

With this accelerated outreach this year, the hope is that more suffering in silence, will come forward.

“Talk to the people in your lives about what domestic violence is and how they can get help locally,” she says.

October 21st the center plans on hosting ‘Purple Thursday’ in Newark where they will be encouraging everyone to dress in purple, that color associated with the mission. The Victim Resource Center in Newark is located at 132 Harrison Street, for more details, click here.