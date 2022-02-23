ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new youth center has opened in Rochester with hopes of addressing the rise of youth-involved violence.

The Latino Youth Development and Resource Center Inc. (LYD) opened its doors on Tuesday. Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons led the ribbon-cutting of the center.

“This is a special moment, as I think our children out in our communities are screaming for help,” Vazquez-Simmons said. “The Latino Youth Development is remnants of what once was the Puerto Rican Youth Development and this was the very location where that program initiated and it was fitting that it worked out and we are back in the same neighborhood, back in the community where our children need us most.”

The new center is located on North Clinton Avenue. Organizers hope the space provides a place where youth can feel safe, talk freely and build positive relationships with one another.

Advocates say this center is opening at an important time with the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“We’re seeing a lot of depression and anxieties in our communities, which also turn into violence when they are around other people because they haven’t had that chance to be out amongst their peers and other people,” said Mental health case manager Evan Martinez.

“As we talk about our recovery from COVID, and how we’re moving past COVID, and thinking about mental health, we’re thinking about workforce development, economic development, we’re thinking about substance abuse disorder, we’re thinking about violence that plagues our neighborhoods, we have to think about our young people, and how we’re connecting our young people to those support services so that they can thrive and they can succeed,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The center will also offer conflict resolution sessions, mental health support, peed meditation and teen drug education and prevention.

There will be adult and teen mentors, like Isaiah Santiago, helping to lead youth down a positive path and away from violence, gangs and drug use, and instead focusing on other passions of theirs.

“When you look at at-risk young people, sometimes you see the answer of getting young people a job, and sometimes that is the answer, but when you look at young people already in the streets who are already making money from gangs and drug-dealing, the answer is usually their passion, what they love to do,” Santiago said.

The new youth center is located at 980 N. Clinton Avenue in Rochester. There are three volunteers at the center between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m.

Youth will have access to internet and be able to do their homework at the center. There will also be a 24/7 hotline for those in-need.