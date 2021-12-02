New YMCA task force to evaluate urban offerings in Rochester area

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) —The Y-M-C-A has created a task force to embark on a six-month evaluation of their urban offerings.

They say the taskforce is meant to assess how the organization can better serve those in the city of Rochester.

This comes after closing the Carlson MetroCenter back in March of this year.

Today – they shared their seven recommendations for moving forward.

Those recommendations are:

1. Unified Urban services

2. Partnerships in health and wellbeing

3. Financial Stability for families

4. Enhancing inclusive programming in existing Locations

5. Creating a modified Center City Wellness Center

6. Finding a partner to share the Carlson MetroCenter

7. A new Full-service Facility within city limits

“The Y has a whole piece of it that’s about the social fabric. If you go to our southwest branch on Thurston road, you’ll see a fabric there. You’ll see it at Lewis Street. You’ll see it in other places, where its what we call the third place. The Y is the place where everybody gathers. Doesn’t matter what race. Doesn’t matter what income level. And it feels like home. And that’s what we gotta create. ” said CEO George Romell

Each of these initiatives have varying timelines ranging from 6 months to 6 years.