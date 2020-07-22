New Victor Eagle Scout soars high with 86 merit badges

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) 21 merit badges are required to make the rank of Eagle Scout. John VanBortel has 86 merit badges of a possible 135. In the past ten years, only two others in the region have been on that same level. VanBortel easily soared from Boy Scout to Eagle Tuesday afternoon.

“It definitely teaches things that can last you your whole life,” says VanBortel at the Seneca Waterways Council in Rochester.

Each merit badge represents a trade or skill that Scouts spend time learning about. Scout leaders say for youngsters, it’s a great way to explore professions all around you.

“Scouting is really about character development, and leadership development and learning skills to help work with others, and lead others to complete projects. Things they just don’t learn anywhere else,” says Scout leader Stephen Hoitt.

And VanBorthel’s parents, beaming with pride. But as his mother reminded News 8, her son didn’t do all of this alone.

“To be honest with you, I had a ball doing a lot of the things with him,” says Janice Brooks.

“And you can participate and help your sons, now also daughters, grow up,” says father David VanBortel.

John VanBortel’s board of review to make Eagle Scout went off without a hitch, leadership giving him the thumbs up. The Victor teen from Troop 60 also received 13 palms today, to signify duty performed above and beyond.

An Eagle Palm is awarded for continued leadership and skills development (merit badges) over the Eagle Scout requirement. One is earned for each additional five merit badges completed before the Eagle board of review beyond those required for Eagle. Scouts can earn Bronze, Gold or Silver Palms. Bronze represents 5 merit badges, gold represents 10 merit badges, and silver represents 15 merit badges.

And to top this off, VanBortel says he’s not quite done yet on the merit badge journey.

“I’m going to try to. I age out in November, so…I only have a few more months but I’m going to see what I can do,” he says.

To learn more about the Boy Scouts of America, click here.