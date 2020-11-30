New veterans cemetery dedicate in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new veterans cemetery was dedicated on Monday morning in Genesee County.

The new cemetery is in Pembroke. Those who served from the region will now have a burial site much closer to home. Sen. Chuck Schumer was there to officially dedicate the site as a place to honor those who died for our country.

“Western New York families, Rochester area families, will not have to travel hundreds of miles to pay their respects to those who passed on after serving our country,” Schumer said.

This veterans cemetery will be the first and only of its kind in the Buffalo-Rochester area. Before the closest veterans cemetery was in Bath, Steuben County.