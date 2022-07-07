ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans, along with city officials, unveiled the newly renovated Frederick Douglass R-Center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday.

Officials said the renovations included updates to the center’s kitchen, game room, gymnasium, and music system, along with a new entrance and signage.

“Our city’s youth deserve enjoyable, safe, and modernized R-Centers with the best amenities,” said Mayor Evans. “The R-Center’s renovation enhances the quality of life for our youth while adding vibrancy to our neighborhoods.”

Officials said renovations were funded through the Rochester Schools Modernization Program.