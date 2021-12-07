New program focuses on behavioral health in Rochester’s Latino neighborhoods

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — His Branches Community Health Center, Ibero-American Action League and Finger Lakes Performing Provider System (FLPPS) are coming together to address health and the care disparities among the City of Rochester’s Latino community.

The organizations say approximately 3,000 families in Rochester need better access to primary and behavioral health services. Areas like:

Upper falls

South Market View Heights

Beechwood Communities

Through the collaboration His Branches will create access to these services by providing mental health services in the same location as primary care.

“We’re excited to partner with organizations that have worked tirelessly to address historical barriers in access and a history of inspiring hope for the future,” said Mike Weston, the Executive Director of His Branches. “The opportunity to learn from the staff at Ibero will make us a better team. Leveraging the trust they’ve built with their clients will create access for better health outcomes. This is a true partnership of organizations working together for the good of our neighbors.”

“Ibero recognizes that faith is central to Latino culture and is a critical cultural asset integral to how Latino communities heal and feel whole,” Angelica Perez-Delgado, President and CEO of the Ibero-American Action League said. “Ibero is proud to collaborate His Branches in addressing the health care disparities among the Latinos in the City of Rochester.”

According to FLPPS these disparities have only been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His Branches are currently seeking members to build this team and are accepting applications for bilingual providers, nurses and case managers.

“FLPPS is proud to partner with these two incredible organizations that have deep expertise in fostering trust in the community and addressing disparities. This innovative program will provide vital support to ensure patient-centered care and better outcomes for the Latino populations throughout the City of Rochester,” Carol Tegas, Executive Director of FLPPS said.

For more information and to apply visit www.hisbranches.org.