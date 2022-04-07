PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new piano studio opened its doors Wednesday in Penfield on Five Mile Line Road.

The Newbrough Piano studio held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the studio which will offer private piano training for all levels and ages — both for fun and aspiring professional musicians.

The founder of the studio, Bill Newbrough, also said he hopes to contribute to Rochester’s rich music culture.

“I very much hope to contribute to the already rich and wonderful art and music culture here, and to really be a blessing to students and to families and to really further music, and art, and culture. That is my hope and goal.

The studio will have an additional open house Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m.