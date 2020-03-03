New parking at Strong National Museum of Play

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Park, pay and play — that’s the new model for the Strong National Museum of Play in downtown Rochester.

The popular family destination has opened its new parking garage where families will now have to pay $5 to park their cars. The new garage replaces the old surface lot and the Strong considers the changes a big benefit to visitors.

Now families can be close to the building in winter months and the funds go a long way to expanding the facility.

“It freed up space by eliminating the existing surface parking lot so that we could actually expand the museum and work with our partners to add other elements, the hotel that’s coming, the retail and housing spaces but also it guarantees parking for everyone who comes to the museum,” Director of Public Relations Shane Rhinewald said.

The new garage has nearly 1,000 spots and is part of the larger neighborhood of play project which is transforming the downtown area.