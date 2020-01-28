New mural by Sarah Rutherford unveiled at James Monroe High School

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Monroe High School got a new mural today, done by renowned local muralist Sarah Rutherford.

The mural depicts two students, both of whom in Rutherford’s “ROC Paint Division,” and a quote from the president of James Monroe’s student body.

Portrait of @daniellepondermusic at Martin Luther King Park. Detail from a larger collaboration titled “This is Triumphant music” with @bwilliamsart and @mrprvrt (final pics to come) in partnership with @walltherapyny, @rocpaintdivision and @cityofrochesterny. It was an honor to paint local musician and activist Danielle Ponder (referenced from a beautiful photo by @livesstyled ). I am in awe of the power she holds and the inspiration she brings to so many in our city. It’s been incredible to watch her bloom both within Rochester, and beyond. While this mural isn’t directly related to @hervoicecarries, it is everything the project is about. Thank you Danielle, for all you give to our city. • • • #danielleponder #hervoicecarries #cityofrochester

The mural also prominently features a jewel, as the high school thinks of itself as the jewel of Rochester.

We asked her how she wanted this mural to be different than others.

“The two figures… I wanted them to represent the student body,” Rutherford said. “I wanted the students to be able to see themselves in their work. I think that often mural work can be done not for the students, but about them, and I really wanted this to be for them.”

Stay tuned to Adam Interviews, as he interviews Rutherford on February 6th.

