New mural by Sarah Rutherford unveiled at James Monroe High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — James Monroe High School got a new mural today, done by renowned local muralist Sarah Rutherford.

The mural depicts two students, both of whom in Rutherford’s “ROC Paint Division,” and a quote from the president of James Monroe’s student body.

The mural also prominently features a jewel, as the high school thinks of itself as the jewel of Rochester.

We asked her how she wanted this mural to be different than others.

“The two figures… I wanted them to represent the student body,” Rutherford said. “I wanted the students to be able to see themselves in their work. I think that often mural work can be done not for the students, but about them, and I really wanted this to be for them.”

Stay tuned to Adam Interviews, as he interviews Rutherford on February 6th.