New marker at church celebrates anti-slavery

LERPY, N.Y. (WROC) — A local church is taking a major step in commemorating its village’s historic past.

A new anti-slavery marker now stands in front of the First Presbyterian Church of Leroy on Clay Street. It was at this church that Frederick Douglass addressed former slavers in 1847. Reverend James Evinger started researching the churches history in 2017 and he and other town leaders decided to raise money to get a marker.

“I think what it reflects is the conviction and courage of the people of this community and of this congregation,” The Reverend said, “to stand up for God given dignity and freedom.”

The Church is planning to hold a formal dedication ceremony when gatherings are allowed.