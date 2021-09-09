New indoor training facility opens at Rochester Community Sports Complex

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday on a new indoor training facility at the Rochester Community Sports Complex on Oak Street in the city.

The “R-Training Center” will connect student athletes to the latest equipment and sports professionals.

Construction for the facility was made possible by a $460,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, which completed the overall funding of $2.35 million for the project.

Rochester officials say the R-Training Center is the first indoor training center of its kind within the city limits serving Rochester’s student athletes. The project included the creation of a modern, indoor sports training facility that can facilitate both turf and court sports. The indoor turf is split into two training areas and can be used for football, baseball, lacrosse and soccer training. The court area features basketball training courts.

Additionally, new training equipment was installed in both areas. The building features a batting tunnel, a running track, an exercise room with state-of-the-art equipment, a weight room and a visual training classroom. The building also features new accessible restrooms, fire safety upgrades, new rooftop HVAC and new lighting.

“This project represents a win for equity,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “For far too long, the youth of our city lacked the opportunities, access and facilities to train for, and get better at sports, as compared to their suburban counterparts. Today, we begin transforming the quality of life and the future of our young people for the better.”

“The Community Foundation’s 2017 report State of Play, Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes — created in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation – noted significantly inequitable access to youth sports facilities in the City of Rochester,” said Jennifer Leonard, President and CEO of Rochester Area Community Foundation. “Access to youth sports is essential for developing healthy, vibrant kids and communities. I am grateful that our collaboration with the Wilson Foundation and the City of Rochester has produced a multi-million dollar facility that brings us much closer to realizing that goal for all of Rochester’s children and families.”