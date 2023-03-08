ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — City leaders in Rochester are nearing the completion of newly renovated homes for first-time home buyers. This is all a part of the Buy the Block program.

The Buy the Block program offers the opportunity to invest in redlined areas and greenline them.

The city is building new single-family-owned occupied homes. So far, six homes are currently under construction out of the 24 that are planning to be built, which will be located in the northeast quadrant of the city near the upper falls neighborhood.

Theodora Finn, the president of the Greater Rochester Housing Partnership, shares the differences between homes in the program and homes outside of the program.

“We are creating a range of models to meet different household types and needs, so we have some smaller, two-bedroom ranch styles leading up to larger four-bedroom homes with full basements. So it’s offering a range of opportunities that you might not find in any given neighborhood, ” says Finn.

The manager of Housing for Rochester, Carol Wheeler, says making investments like these provides opportunities for those who didn’t have it previously.

“It gives an opportunity for families to build wealth besides building a home which helps to stabilize them. It is an opportunity to build generational wealth for the families, ” says Wheeler.

Construction is expected to be completed around springtime. For more information on qualifications and how to be a part of the program you can visit the link City of Rochester | Buy the Block – Greenlining for a Better Rochester