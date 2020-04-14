1  of  75
New homeowner moves into house they helped built

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new homeowner in Rochester got to move into a a house they helped build with Flower City Habitat for Humanity.

The organization is partnering with lower income families throughout the area to help build homes for them. The future residents assist in the building process.

Habitat for humanity also educates these new homeowners on how to manage their mortgage payments and other finances. The CEO said that programs like these are especially important in the age of COVID-19.

“Where all we all supposed to be right now? If you don’t need to be out – than you should be home. Home is so important,” President and CEO of Flower City Habitat for Humanity Matthew Flanigan said.

“Some landlords have gotten the memo about being nice to folks, some haven’t. So being able to get people into safe affordable housing right now is so important to the community. “

Flanigan added that everyone maintained social distancing guidelines throughout the construction process.

