HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta DMV is now open to the public at its new location in Frontier Commons Plaza next to Tops on Jefferson Road.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and County Clerk Jamie Romeo are scheduled to celebrate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to Romeo, the new facility offers more space for customers, improved access to public transportation, and upgrades to internal systems.

“When I became County Clerk, one of the first things that became clear to me was that we needed to update and modernize some of our oldest DMV branches,” Romeo said. “As DMV transactions become more complex, and with the REAL ID deadline coming in less than a year, it is vital that all Monroe County DMV branches are equipped to best serve the community. The new facility offers more space for customers and improved access to public transportation but most importantly, provides long-needed upgrades to our internal systems.”

“Maintaining and modernizing Monroe County’s infrastructure is a key pillar of focus for my administration as we ‘Re-envision Monroe’ as outlined in my State of the County address last month,” Bello said. “It is crucial that our infrastructure is able to keep pace with evolving technology and the needs of our community, and our new Henrietta DMV will provide our residents with convenience and exceptional service.

All Monroe County DMV branches are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walk-ins and appointments. Officials say appointments are required for any onsite testing, for both learner’s permit and CDLs, along with applying for REAL ID of Enhanced Drivers License.

The County Clerk says it’s important for residents to know that as of May 3, 2023, all U.S. travelers must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities.