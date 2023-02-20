ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new award from the 2023 Speak Life! Health Equity Conference will honor a local health coalition member who was killed on Park Avenue back in December

42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz died on December 22, 2022, after he was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog across the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman St. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

People close to Santa-Cruz remember him as someone who worked for community organizations, including Foodlink, and as a social worker for Cameron Community Ministries.

“The Edgar SantaCruz Outstanding Coalition Member Award,” according to Common Ground Health, will memorialize Santa-Cruz as a member of the Latino Health Coalition, a collaboration between members of local nonprofits, hospitals, insurers, and other organizations to improve health equity for Rochester’s Hispanic community.

“Edgar Santa-Cruz was a great person, community advocate, and truly a warm, kindhearted person,” said Latino Health Coalition Co-Chair Julio Jordan. “He fought tirelessly for those in our community who needed it the most.”

Local community members can be nominated for a health equity award for the Health Equity Conference until February 28. Common Ground Health says that nomination forms and registration will be available on their website soon.