New grocery store opens in Sibley Square

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new grocery chain has opening in Rochester’s newly renovated Sibley Square, providing a section of produce in an area of Rochester where fresh groceries are scarce.

DGX Grocery opened its doors this past week and offers a variety of affordable grocery items, health supplies and more. Sibley Square developers said the 3,300 square foot shopping center is part of a larger investment into downtown.

DGX is the first grocery store to open since Hart’s Local Grocers closed in 2019.

“The idea that businesses are investing in downtown, large chains are coming to downtown,” Director of Development of Sibley Square Ken Greene said, “a year ago this month we opened Bank of America in Sibley Square, today we opened DGX at Sibley Square. These are large companies that do all of the demographic research that’s necessary and they’re saying this is an area we want to invest in.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. every day besides holidays. It is accepting applications for anyone looking for employment.