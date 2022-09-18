ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local nonprofit 441 Ministries has expanded its coffee operations in Beechwood, cutting the ribbon to a new roastery in the Rochester neighborhood on Saturday.

The organization currently runs New City Café at 441 Parsells Avenue, a non-profit coffee shop established in 2017 that employs young people living in the area.

The new roastery will also employ local teens and young adults, teaching them roasting, barista skills, customer service and business management, according to representatives from 441 Ministries.

Funding for the new facility came from individual contributions and a grant from Connected Communities, which allowed for the purchase of the previously abandoned building on Greeley Street. It has since been remodeled, with a coffee roaster and chimney added.

Representatives from the café, 441 Ministries, Connected Communities, and the City of Rochester were present at the ribbon cutting Saturday.

441 Ministries is a Christina non-profit organization committed to neighborhood development in Beechwood.