New Autism Nature Trail opens at Letchworth State Park

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new way for members of the autism community and their families to connect with nature at one of New York’s most popular parks.

The new Autism Nature Trail (ANT) officially opened Friday at Letchworth State Park. The trail has been years in the making, with planning beginning back in 2017.

The public-private partnership “provides a recreational Trail within the Park designed to allow visitors with autism and other developmental disabilities to push boundaries, explore new activities and develop skills.”

The $3.7 million project includes stations, features and amenities, including a trailhead pavilion, sensory station, sunshine sloe, music circle, curiosity corner, reflection knoll, meadow run and climb, design zone, playful path, the “nook,” and the celebration station.

Officials scheduled a grand opening event for the trail at 11 a.m. Friday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.