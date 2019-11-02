New audiology suite in Greece caters to kids with special needs

GREECE, NY (WROC-TV) The hunt for better audiology care might be over for parents with special needs children.

“We’re full-scope audiology, we specialize in hearing loss, tinnitus, auditory processing disorder and balance,” says Christine Tirk, Owner of Clear Choice Hearing & Balance.

The new pediatric audiology office suite at Clear Choice is helping medical professionals provide kids with special needs that unique touch they need for care.



“Special needs are children who have down syndrome, autism, have auditory processing disorder,” says Tirk.



Air Force veteran Salvatore Tuttobene works at Clear Choice, and has children with autism and down syndrome who receive care there.



“We really needed to cater to this group of people, because there’s not a lot of places these children can go,” says Tuttobene. “We do have a big hearing-impaired population here.”

Tirk says the mission here is unique, that’s why thousands come in for care per year.



“We have the time and the patience. We actually can go ahead and get results from children that have never before been able to accomplish the full scope of the testing,” she says.

Clear Choice Hearing & Balance is located at 103 Canal Landing Blvd. in Greece.

