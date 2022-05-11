ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State and local officials celebrate specially designed apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

The Hubbard Springs Apartments in Chili includes some homes for people with physical disabilities — or traumatic brain injuries.

The 21 million dollar development features 72 affordable units — 11 of which are set aside for people with special needs.

Sponsors of the development say they’re happy they could give back to the community.

“This is a business J.P. Morgan Chase is quite committed to across the country,” said Chase Community Development Real-Estate Director and Division Manager David Walsh. “We believe we have a responsibility to lend to the communities where we all live and work.”

These apartments were made possible by funding from Chase Community Development Real Estate.