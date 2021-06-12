Neighbors plea for justice after one teen killed, another shot in Genesee St. Shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One teen is dead and a 14-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Genesee Street and Earl Street. The board daylight shooting is leaving neighbors concerned and police calling for an end to the violence.

Brittany Ward lives on Genesse Street, across from where Saturday’s shooting took place. Ward said a lot of people were outside when the shooting happened, including her young children.

“It happened in broad daylight and my kids were standing right outside. A bullet don’t have no name so it could have been them,” Ward said.

She was visiting a neighbor when she heard the gunshots.

“So when we looked across the fence, we seen a young boy slumped over nobody touched the body we just seen him with blood everything we automatically called the police,” Ward said.

When the police got there, they found one teen boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to URMC where he died due to his injuries. A second shooting victim, a 14-year-old, is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“You got two kids walking down the street that get gunned down in broad daylight. Enough, Enough. People got to stand up,” Captain Frank Umbrino said.

Ward said the gun violence in her neighborhood is out of control. She’s worried about the future of her children and hopes for justice for the victims.

“I’ve been over here for a year and this is the craziest scene I’ve ever seen like I heard gunshots or whatever but not this close to my home. Not directly across the street from my house,” Ward said. “Whoever did this, I really just hope just come, come forward cause them two young boys did not deserve that…That boy needs justice. His family needs justice.”

The identity of the victims has not been released at this time. There are no suspects on custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.