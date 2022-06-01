ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 500 stuffed bears were donated alongside food, diapers, and toys for both families in need and refugees in the Lyell Avenue area thanks to the Little Italy Association of Rochester.

The association is a non-profit charity that helps manage Rochester’s Little Italy neighborhood, which runs down Lyell Avenue and Jay Street, according to the organization’s website.

The bears and some toys were donated to The Pirate Toy Fund, and the diapers, food, and other toys were sent to Mary’s Place Refugee Outreach.

“On the eve of the three anniversary of our Little Italy neighborhood’s official designation by Rochester City Council, this is important news for us to share relating to our mission in the Lyell Avenue area,” stated Little Italy Founder Silvano Orsi in a press release.