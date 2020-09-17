Neighborhood beautification efforts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An effort to beautify a Rochester neighborhood gained some support this week.

Volunteers with Howard Hanna Real Estate partnered with the City of Rocehster and community members to clean a 1-mile stretch around the Susan B. Anthony Park and West Main Street. They also planted flowers along the street.

“When people take pride in the community and the areas they live they all chip in and it grows from there,” Howard Hanna for Western New York President Fred Corsi said. “These two blocks like what they’re doing, they’re proud of this, and they start to continue it, it catches on with two blocks later. Next thing you know you have a 10 block area where everyone pitches in to make everyone’s home look better.”

According to organizers, 25 people showed up to the cleaning efforts three weeks ago. Then on Wednesday, more than 40 people came to clean.