Neighbor to Neighbor helping residents in need in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Several decades ago in Canandaigua, the old Daily Messenger newspaper ran a special fund for people in need. When the newspaper was sold, the charity went away. Now it’s back as its own entity, relaunched just in time to help people through the economic downturn.

Like every community across the country, Canandaigua has felt the economic impact of the coronavirus. But very quickly into the pandemic, the wheels of charity were set in motion.

In April, Meg Reed helped launch a program called Neighbor to Neighbor, whose goal is to get cash into the hands of people who need it. “The demand is so huge for assistance,” she says. “Housing needs, utilities, car repairs, medical needs, food, child care.”

Neighbor to Neighbor started raising funds at the end of May. By the beginning of August, it had five figures in the bank. The money, from anonymous donors, is ready to be be given to those who need it most.

Brenda Spratt heads the non-profit called Family Promise of Ontario County. It provides emergency housing for homeless families. When she learned about Neighbor to Neighbor, she turned to it to help a mother of four pay her rent. “They were still struggling, they needed another $500 in order to stay in their home,” she says.

“We’re beginning to see a surge in some of the requests, it goes to mortgage issues and utility issues, knowing that winter is coming,” says Neighbor to Neighbor board member Ellen Polimeni. “It was terrific knowing we had this fund in this community to be able to help them,” says Lauri O’Shaughnessy, another board member.

Neighbor to Neighbor distributes the cash grants of up to $500 through several partner agencies, including Family Promise, Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, and Habitat for Humanity. In the very first month, it helped more than a dozen people. The local unemployment rate has jumped to double digits, so Neighbor to Neighbor expects to be running for the long haul. As long as one neighbor is in need, there will be another neighbor to help.