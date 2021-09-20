Neighbor reports fire, helps 6 escape danger overnight in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department officials say six people were able to escape from a house fire on the city’ west side overnight.

Authorities say firefighters responded to 307 North Glide Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday for the report of a house fire with people still inside. They say a neighbor happened to be up and noticed flames on the exterior of the house.

Official say after calling 911, the neighbor ran over to the house to alert the residents, where four adults and two children were able to escape before RFD crews arrived, which was within five minutes of the 911 call, firefighters say.

Authorities say it took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control at the two-story, single family residence.

Officials say fire damage was confined to a second floor exterior wall while the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Red Cross will assist those impacted. One elderly resident was evaluated at the scene but didn’t require hospital treatment and no firefighter injuries were reported.