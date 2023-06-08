ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth University is taking a step in fighting addiction in young people.

Wednesday’s event, called ‘Our Kids Are Not Alright, So Now What? A Path Forward,’ focused on increasing awareness on the dangers of fentanyl.

Organizers worked with the Monroe County Heroin Task Force and the family of Paige Gibbons, a Pittsford native who died from an overdose last year at just 19.

“When the Gibbons came to us back in January, they said they wanted to know how to get the message out,” MCSO Deputy Michael Favata said. “It’s everywhere, not just in the city as people like to believe. It’s in Pittsford, it’s in hamlets across the board. And that’s exactly what they did tonight. They accomplished that mission. They got the message out.”

After Paige’s death, the Gibbons family made it their mission to increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl in our community.

The event was open to the public and was aimed at high school students.