We’re already off to a comfortable start with temperatures in the 60s as of late this morning. Skies will feature clouds and breaks of blue sky in between as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s as we wrap up the weekend. A weak disturbance passing overhead combined with a developing lake breeze will create better chances for a pop up shower mainly south and east of Rochester this afternoon, while most dodge the raindrops once again. Breaks in the clouds and more sunshine will add enough instability for possible thunder in some of these showers, but will be few and far between.

The synoptic, or large scale wind flow will be weak over the next few days, which means that southerly winds won’t be strong enough to overcome the lake breeze that will inevitably keep those lakeside cooler in the 50s and 60s as the rest of us shoot into the 70s by early next week.