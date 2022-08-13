ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Parents Union, partnering with the Rochester Education Fellowship, gave away free haircuts to kids at Almyt Cuts on Saturday as part of an effort to introduce the organization to the Rochester community.

The goal of the National Parents Union, according to officials at the event, is to be an additional source of support and empowerment for families all across New York State as they navigate education, childcare, housing, and emotional services.

“Today is all about being with the community. We wanted to celebrate our youth returning back to school, we wanted to celebrate households who want to restore resources and support for their children,” said Ashara Baker, New York State’s Director of the National Parents Union. “Most importantly, we’re giving away knowledge about our current public school systems in the City of Rochester, and how we can support each other going forward.”

Officials from the organization added that they are planning to have more events in the future as they tour New York. More information about the organization can be found on their website.