National Pancake Day & fundraiser for Golisano Children’s Hospital

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday and if you’re really lucky, you might win free pancakes for life.

It’s IHOP’s annual “IHOP National Pancake Day.” The day is also a fundraiser, and IHOP encourages patrons to donate to its partner charities. In Henrietta and Irondequoit, customers are encouraged to donate to the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Ihop says it’s raised more than $30 million for the charities since the annual event started in 2006. Some of the other charities include: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

Locally the events take place at all IHOP locations From 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.