ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marty Cardona has not only spent the past 45 years working with families looking to adopt, but she has also adopted some children of her own.

Cardona, a Hillside Adoption Permanency Specialist, said that to her, adoption is important because it allows a child to have permanency and a place to call home. She shared that there are plenty of children in foster care ranging in different ages.

“People are often looking to adopt a young and healthy child, but most of the children waiting for adoption are actually older,” she said. “In our country, over 100 thousand children are waiting in foster care to be adopted.”

Depending on the age of the child, Cardona said the process can take anywhere between one to five years. Cardona, who has placed over 2,000 children, said the most gratifying part of her experience is getting to see the long-term effects of being adopted.

“I have had many children who have joined their adoptive families over 30 and 40 years ago, and many of them do come back to be in touch with the agency,” Cardona said. “So I get to visit with them when they’re adults and I often get to meet their children — and that is typically very heartwarming to see.”

She said even into early adulthood support is offered for foster children.

“One of our important services we offer at Hillside is post-adoption support through a grant with New York State Office of Child and Family Service, because we recognize adoption is a lifelong journey for both the child and for the family so we serve families with children up to the age of 21 years,” she said.

Cardona’s suggestion for families looking to adopt? Take your time, do your research, and find the place that will work the best both with you, and for you.