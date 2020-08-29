Boat guest says ‘N-word’ keyed into car after canal dinner cruise in Fairport

FAIRPORT, NY (WROC) A live band, food and friends… all while going down the Erie Canal in Fairport. Chaz Bruce hosted the event, called the “All White Boat Cruise”, with guests donning bright white clothing. He says the evening was a big hit.

“All of my guests had a great time, and then we get back to the dock, get back to our cars,” says Bruce.



That’s when one cruise guest says they found the ‘N-word’ scratched into their vehicle in the parking lot by the police station. “It kind of took me down a little bit. I was on a high because everybody had a great time,” he says.

Bruce says he’s been to Fairport a number of times over the years. This was a first, but he says there are always a few bad apple somewhere.



“These things are happening and it needs to be spoken about. Something needs to be said, something needs to be done. We can no longer look over things like that because it’s not acceptable,” he says

The affected party did reach out to the Fairport Police. The department told News 8 they are actively investigating this case, and before commenting, want to make sure the incident did indeed happen in the village. They are currently reviewing security camera footage.

Bruce is hoping highlighting this ugly event can help others take note that racism still lurks in the shadows. He says conversations in the country need to happen.



“All of these things are learned. So we can re-teach these things. I believe that a way we’re going to be able to change America.” Bruce says the person who had their car keyed does not want to give any comment on the incident at this time.