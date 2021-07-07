‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ coming to Auditorium Theatre, tickets go on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour will play at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre in Rochester on Nov. 6, 2021 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced at $33 to $63, go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 9 at noon, and will be available online. VIP Packages will also be available.

Alternaversal, the production company responsible for TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 on Netflix, announced its nationwide tour of the show with the first 27 of an expected 80 nationwide dates, taking the tour through spring 2022.

The show features the film Making Contact and will include all the tour signatures: hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, and silly sketches. The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, an alumni of the Second City Mainstage cast and writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

More information can be found here.