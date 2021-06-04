Music, movies, yoga and more coming to “The 5” this summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a schedule of summer events happening this summer at “The 5.”

Earlier this year, Parcel 5, the prized downtown lot on Main Street, was transformed into a temporary community entertainment space called “Meet me @ the 5.”

For years, the City of Rochester has been trying to develop the Main Street site, with previous proposals for a performing arts center, plans for a community space, and more projects that ultimately fell through.

Officials say the new plans for Parcel 5 will feature a “tremendous amount of lawn space” with site work, plantings, and other items to facilitate COVID-safe concerts, art shows and smaller festivals, adding that it will be a “very inviting, and attractive place for everyone to enjoy their summer in Rochester.”

