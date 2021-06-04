Music, movies, yoga and more coming to “The 5” this summer

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a schedule of summer events happening this summer at “The 5.”

Earlier this year, Parcel 5, the prized downtown lot on Main Street, was transformed into a temporary community entertainment space called “Meet me @ the 5.”

For years, the City of Rochester has been trying to develop the Main Street site, with previous proposals for a performing arts center, plans for a community space, and more projects that ultimately fell through.

Officials say the new plans for Parcel 5 will feature a “tremendous amount of lawn space” with site work, plantings, and other items to facilitate COVID-safe concerts, art shows and smaller festivals, adding that it will be a “very inviting, and attractive place for everyone to enjoy their summer in Rochester.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss