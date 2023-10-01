ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday was “Moving Day” here in Rochester as people got up and got moving — all to help raise money, and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease.

Organizers say around 90,000 people are newly diagnosed with the disease each year. Sunday’s event was complete with movement demonstrations, and a walk.

“One of the things that happens with Parkinson’s is, the nature of the disease is to limit people’s ability to move,” “Moving Day” Organizer Chris Jamele said. “Their range of motion, their posture, their balance, those kinds of things. Quite often, that leads people to feel a little self-conscious about going out and connecting with other people or being in groups. So, getting the Parkinson’s community together, not only for the education and the resources, and the fundraising, but allowing the community to just come together and connect with each other. There’s just a great sense of celebration about that.”

The goal for the walk is to raise $120,000.