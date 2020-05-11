Mother’s Day parade held at Chili senior community center

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – People in a Chili community came together on Sunday to honor mothers at the Westwood Commons Senior Community.

Families couldn’t bring flowers and cards to their loved ones in person, so they decorated their cars and drove around the loop to honor the mothers living at the facility.

“It’s really overwhelming,” Admin at Westwood Commons Caitlyn Stoffle said. “This is really a special day for everyone, it’s a special way to be together in such a trying time.”

Residents held up signs and waved their appreciation to the drivers.