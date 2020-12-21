Monroe County teams up with Pirate Toy Fund for toy donations to families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County has teamed up with the Pirate Toy Fund for its annual holiday toy giveaway.

The organization held a contactless drive through giveaway Saturday. Typicaly a large event, the county focused on families in serious need this year, making sure they had a chance to enjoy the holiday season.

“I think this demonstrates that despite the hardships, there’s still a lot of love in the community for people, particularly around the holidays,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

“The holidays can be very difficult during a regular year,” Director of the Monroe County Youth Department Brent Whitfield said. “We really just wanted to make sure this happened, so we came together collectively. It takes a village and the village was going to make sure some of our most vulnerable families have some holiday cheer.”

Families also got school supplies and personal protective equipment from donations and the Monroe County Department of Human Services.